Holiday gift preview for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

David Gregg shares his finds for the season

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Wondering what gift deals and trends to look for this holiday shopping season? If so, you’re in luck - Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor - David Gregg has partnered with the top companies representing the leading gift categories to provide a sneak peek of what to look forward on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

If you're looking for a new phone, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a great one! Find more at Samsung.com.

Tineco CARPET ONE Smart Carpet Cleaner is a great option to keep the home nice and clean. It goes for $499 on Amazon.com.



Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum is another great cleaning option for $499 on Amazon.com.

For the gamer in your life. try out Sonic Frontiers! It goes for $59.99 online at /frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.