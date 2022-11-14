David Parkins is the Hyundai Hometown Hero Winner!

Hyundai Dealers of the Carolinas gave away a brand new 2023 SantaFe to a deserving veteran

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Hyundai

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Our latest Hyundai Hometown Hero presentation took place at Richard’s Coffee Shop, where we were proud to be a part of honoring Veteran David Parkins with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe.

David Parkins is a Vietnam veteran (US Navy) who chairs the Board of Directors for Richard’s Coffee Shop and Living Military Museum in Mooresville. David also drives thousands of miles every month, rescuing dogs and cats from various shelters, both in the Carolinas and out-of-state, before they’re euthanized. David is beloved by many, in fact some of the folks who nominated him, were in attendance for the special surprise.

David’s wife Jackie was one of the people there, when he received the car. She is one of the dozens of people who wrote in support of his nomination. Thank you to Hyundai area Dealers in the Carolinas for making this a dream come true for an amazing veteran and his family.

Be sure to check out when the next Hometown Hero event will be offered by Hyundai area dealers. Visit Wcnc.com/hometownhero

