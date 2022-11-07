Sip & Sail with Davidson Wine Co. and Queens Landing at Lake Norman

Enjoy food, wine and live music out on the water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens Landing on Lake Norman has partnered with Davidson Wine Company for an evening of fun! 'Sip and Sail' is a great event for people to enjoy tapas with a delicious wine pairing from Davidson Wine Co. paired with live music from KB Music Group out on the water. You'll enjoy a beautiful sunset view from the 'Lady of the Lake' Yacht. They will have 5 pours of wine which is equivalent to about two glasses of wine. There will also be additional wine to purchase!

You'll be able to taste the Wild White - Sauvignon Blanc, Blush - Rosé, Carnival - Tempranillo, The Max -Pinot Noir and Almond Sparkling

Davidson Wine Co. is located at 121 Depot Street in Davidson and is open Tuesday-Sunday for you to visit. For more information on the wines and on this event go online to DavidsonWineCO.com.

