Davis and Daddy Barbeque, the perfect team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dad and son has teamed up to enter into online BBQ competitions across the country. Davis and Dad BBQ joins us to tell us about their formation and their famous smoked chicken. It all started when I Bart, (Dad) started smoking meat and grilling together during COVID. I (Dad) got a smoker for my 40th birthday. Davis and I have always enjoyed spending time outdoors together and cooking together, so we combined the two. Davis would do his homework near when I was smoking meat and his interest just exponentially grew. At night when I tucked him into bed, instead of telling bedtime stories, Davis wanted to watch BBQ videos. We watch YouTubers make BBQ, and we talk about what we're going to cook next. This led to Davis wanting to make BBQ videos, and him coming up with the name D&D BBQ (Davis and Daddy BBQ), of course he gave himself top billing. We are now involved in an online competition called,The Char Champions and have made it to the quarter finals. People can view our cooking online and can log in and vote for their favorite barbeque entrants. We have become the first call for family and friends who need food for events. We've cooked for birthdays, baby showers, family picnics, and random get togethers