You can now stream 'Days of Our Lives' exclusively on Peacock TV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Premiere TV, on September 12th, Days of our Lives moved to streaming service, Peacock. The series will continue to be the same show fans have known and loved and will continue to feature the beloved Salem families including the Hortons, DiMeras, Bradys, Kiriakises, Carvers, Hernandez, Evans/Blacks, and more. This Fall on Days is packed full of action, adventure, mystery and romance, and fans won’t miss a minute of what we have coming up! The popular Daytime Drama will also be celebrating its 57th anniversary on Nov 8th.



The addition of Days of our Lives is the next step in building the DAYS universe for subscribers. Peacock will continue to stream 5 episodes every week. Starting September 12, new episodes of Days of our Lives will be exclusively available to stream on Peacock. Peacock will be the only place fans can watch the beloved show. Episodes will be available at 6 am every weekday which makes it easy to watch on your schedule. All episodes of season 57 are available to binge. Not only will Peacock have Days of our Lives exclusively, Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas are also available.



Adored by fans spanning generations and continents, Deidre Hall is one of the most recognized and filmed faces in television history. Cherished by millions as the beautiful “Dr. Marlena Evans”, Hall has been a driving force in the success of NBC’s the longest running, scripted drama, Days of our Lives.