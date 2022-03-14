Deadly Declarations, A good read!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today were talking about a story completely based here in Charlotte North Carolina. The book is from local author Landis Wade and his new novel is called Deadly Declarations.



Deadly Declarations is a lighthearted intriguing story where a retiree cuts out his granddaughter from his will and leaves the entire 50 million dollar estate to the most despised person in the retirement home. The lawyers get involved to contest the will and find out that there is more mystery, secrets and intrigued to the story. The inspiration to write this book came from years as a lawyers. “I thought it would be easier to write about the conflicts I was exposed to as oppose to actually dealing with the melodrama of conflicts”, says Wade. This is a fictional book somewhere between The Firm and National Treasure. The critics have said that Deadly Declarations is delicious, suspenseful and funny. Landis Wade also has a podcast and you can find Landis and the book online at LandisWade.com