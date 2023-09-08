Dealing with emotionally immature people

Focus on protecting your peace when it comes to people who are emotionally immature

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Life coach Colleen Odegaard joined Charlotte Today to talk about emotional immaturity, and how to protect your peace when an emotionally immature person is in your life.

It's first important to know what emotional immaturity is. These types of people tend to be very self-focused, very defensive, a hard time showing empathy or emotions.

So what do you do about emotionally immature people in your life? There are a few different things you can do, especially if they are not someone you want to cut out of your life entirely.

1. Create some distance and some boundaries with this person.

2. Have a strong sense of self so you do not get involved in their drama.

3. Narrate what is going on with the emotionally immature person so that you can identify what is going on.

4. Repeat what your intention is to them so that they know you are firm in your intent.

A very important thing to note in these interactions, is to not try and win the conversation. Just try and protect your peace.

For more from colleen, go online to ColleenOdegaard.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.