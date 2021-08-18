Dealing with stress!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you're stressed, it's common to reach for comfort foods like chips and ice cream. Cortisol is a stress hormone that is oftentimes chronically elevated. It will make you crave sugary and salty food. The problem you encounter when you eat those food items is the releasing of another hormone called Dopamine, which rewards your body and make you crave sugary and salty items all the more. Meghan Tomlinson, Certified Holistic Health Coach & Nutritionist, has some ways to manage stress eating in a healthier manner.



Tomlinson suggest that there are ways to naturally lower cortisol levels in order to handle stress more efficiently. One way to deal with cortisol elevated levels, i.e stress, is by movement and good sleep. Another way is by paying attention and prioritizing blood sugar balancing foods. The best way to prioritize it is to include at each meal the 3 macro nutrients, protein, fats and fiber. Tomlinson suggest that you combine your 3 macro nutrients (during time of stress) and make a chocolate peanut butter cup smoothie. The peanut butter is rich in in healthy fats. A good chocolate protein powder is easy to come by as well as adding chia or flax seeds to increase the fiber intake. This smoothie is delicious and really taste like a milkshake. It will also satisfy your cravings. For people who do crave something salty try seaweed snacks or update to an almond cracker or chips to balance out your nutrient profile. Some people like to handle the stress by drinking alcohol but that may be counterproductive. Alcohol will increase inflammation and inhibit your sleep. A better alternative is to replace a glass of wine with sparkling water or better yet a simple cup of tea. For more information visit WellwithMeghan.com or visit her on Instagram @Wellwithmeghan.