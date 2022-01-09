Improving Access to Health Care in Your City

Advice on Getting Quick Access to Better Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

You want to see a doctor but you can’t get an appointment? You’re not alone. A new survey from Dedicated Senior Medical Center which recently opened a new medical facility right in here in Charlotte found that one third of respondents say that it is difficult to get an appointment when they need it. Other surveys show it can take nearly three weeks, on average, to get an appointment. That can have a significant impact on health, especially for older Americans says Dr. Beranger, M.D. with Dedicated Senior Medical Services.

At Dedicated Senior Medical Center, they believe that every senior deserves the highest quality healthcare. They listen carefully to your needs and make themselves available to you 24 hours a day.

For more information visit mydedicateddoctor.com or call 1-800-680-3005.

