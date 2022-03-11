CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to hit the kitchen with our good friend Jill Dahan. You’ve picked a great day to join us we are making - Deep Dark Feather Light Chocolate Cake! “This decadent chocolate cake has all the taste of the best chocolate cake you've ever eaten but it has a healthy twist by using body loving avocado oil and unsweetened natural cacao” says Dahan. By Using oil instead of butter it gives this cake a moist devils food texture and lightness! Get a head start on this cake and measure all the dry ingredients into a ziplock bag and store in the cupboard so all you need to do is add the wet ingredients and bake! This is a truly one bowl. Here is what you need:

Preheat the oven 350F convection. Prepare 2 - 5 inch pans with butter and dust with flour. Mix the eggs, oil, vanilla, and milk mixture or buttermilk until combined. In a separate bowl mix the flour, sugar, cocoa, soda, powder, and salt. Add the flour mixture into the egg mixture and stir in the coffee until just combined. Pour equally between the 2 pans and bake in the central rack for 23-25 minutes until a toothpick comes out just clean. Cool in pans 5 minutes then invert onto parchment paper to cool. With electric beaters beat the butter for a few minutes then add in the rest of the buttercream ingredients and beat until smooth. Place one cake on a serving plate and spread just under half the frosting on top then top with the other cake and spread the remaining frosting on top and around the sides if desired. Serve at room temperature for best flavor and texture.