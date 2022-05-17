CSB Media Arts Center can help you get into a broadcasting career

The Connecticut School of Broadcasting Media Arts Center visited Charlotte Today on Tuesday to discuss degrees related to digital media. College graduation season is here and this year degrees related to digital media are on the rise. Many get hired right out of school, but those without a digital portfolio are increasingly struggling. So what can they do?

The program at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting Media Arts Center will help you create a portfolio to set you apart when applying for jobs. Plus you can get through the program in just four months and be ready to get a job in the broadcasting world.

To learn more about the Connecticut School of Broadcasting, log on to www.gocsb.com and sign up to take a tour of the campus.

