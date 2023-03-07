Delicious Fourth of July appetizers

Your guests will love these treats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday is July 4 celebrating American Independence Day. It’s also a day to celebrate in classic American style with a good old fashioned cookout.

When going to parties we’re usually asked to bring an appetizer, side dish, or dessert. While it’s easy to pick up a 3 bean dip from the grocery store today we made 3 unique and fun sides that will go with any cookout menu.

First up there is nothing more all-American on July 4 than a good hot dog. While many will be simply be grilling them up we’ll combine a BBQ favorite burnt ends with hot dogs and a festival favorite corn dog. To man burnt ends, which are usually made from brisket but can really be made from any meat, select your favorite hot dog and slather in yellow mustard and season with your favorite beef rub. Grill on low indirect heat (if possible smoke too) for an hour, then cut into small bite sized pieces. Place in a pan with butter, brown sugar, and BBQ sauce. Increase the heat to 375 degrees on the grill or even in the oven and return to cooking for another 30 minutes so the sugars caramelize. Stir every 5 minutes. Remove from the grill, resist eating, and let cool. Prepare your favorite cornbread recipe and spoon into a small muffin tin and in each place a hot dog. Bake until browned, let rest for a few minutes, and serve.

Next up a combination of 3 favorite holiday food items: cheese, bacon, and French fries. First sprinkle large steak fries with you favorite seasoning (I’m using chili lime seasoning today), pre-bake let cool, then slice in half. Pre-cook regular width bacon until done but still flexible so you can roll it up. Cut the back strips in half, put a piece of cheese on top of the French fry half, wrap the bacon around it, insert a toothpick to hold it all together, and heat up. Serve with your favorite dipping sauces on the side.

Finally, for a healthier but no less tastier treat a grilled watermelon salad. Cut a watermelon into quarters, heat your grill on high, brush both sides with some oil and sprinkle with brown sugar, then grill for 3-4 minutes on each side to get a little “char”. Let cool to room temperature, than cut into smaller pieces, pour some fresh lime juice on and gently toss with feta cheese and cut up fresh basil. To finish it off drizzle with a balsamic glaze.

