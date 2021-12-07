Delicious grilled vegetables made easy

grilled vegetables at your next summer cookout.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer is heating up and so is the grill. Chef Mark Allison has a grilled vegetable recipe that you will want to add to your menu list. Mark says "to first start out with vegetables; you will need 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into quarters,1 yellow squash, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 2 zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 2 Japanese eggplant, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 4 to 6 mushrooms and finally 4 to 6 green onions, with roots cut off."

To make the dressing it's easy just put 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl add salt and freshly ground black pepper for taste. Next add 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 1 garlic clove, minced along with 1 teaspoon of chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves and 1 teaspoon of chopped fresh basil leaves. Finally whisk all the dressing ingredients together.

To make the grilled Summer vegetables first turn the grill to medium high. Next, drizzle the vegetables with ⅓ cup of the oil to coat lightly and sprinkle the vegetables with salt and pepper. Working in batches, grill the vegetables until tender and lightly charred all over, about 8 to 10 minutes for the bell peppers; 7 minutes for the yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, and mushrooms; and 4 minutes for the green onions.