Delicious pizza bread from Chef Jacquelyn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Jacquelyn Hall is a home cook and Charlotte, NC native who is also a Charlotte Latin School alum (2000). She also attended Arkansas State University on a 4 year basketball scholarship.

Recently, she found out she was accepted in Carla Hall's Favorite Chef 2023 contest. Hall has now advanced to the next phase, where she will need to be in the top 15 chefs to advance to the next phase. Make sure to cast your votes for chef Jacquelyn online at favchef.com/2023/jacquelyn-hall.

On Monday's show, she broke down a fast, easy recipe, sure to be a fan favorite for the Pizza Lover in your house. Whether you love traditional pizza with Marinara Sauce OR BBQ Chicken Pizza...she walked us through how easy it is to create. You can follow Jacquelyn @JacquelynHall14 on instagram and Jacquelyn on Facebook. The best part about the recipe she shared is, everyone can make their pizza to suit their own personal favorites.

