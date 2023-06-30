Delicious recipes for summer, sponsored by Duke Energy

Duke Energy has a newsletter to keep up to date with what they have to offer

Grilled BBQ Shrimp and Avocado Bruschetta

Marinated Shrimp:

Large Shrimp – 12 pcs

Olive Oil – Tbls.

Garlic Chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Favorite BBQ Seasoning to taste

Baguette Bread

Butter

Bruschetta Mix

Cherry Tomatoes - chopped – 1 pint

Red Onion Chopped – small diced – 2 Tbls.

Cilantro or Basil – ¼ cup rough chopped

Olive Oil – 2 Tbls.

Salt and Pepper to taste

Red Wine Vinegar – 1 Tbls.

Avocado Smashed

Avocados – 2 each

Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place the shrimp in the marinade for 4-6 hours then put on skewers Melt butter and spread over each side of the cut baguette Assemble Bruschetta mix – Best if you do it the day before Grill the shrimp on each side till done on a medium to high heat grill. While shrimp is cooking grill the cut baguette bread Spread the seasoned smashed avocado on the grilled bread. Place a Tbls or two of the tomato mix on half the bread. Put one or two pieces of shrimp on the avocado and serve.

Pepperoni and Sausage Stromboli

Favorite bought or freshly made pizza dough

Semolina Flour – 1 oz

Pizza cheese – 3 oz

Pepperoni – 10 – 14 pieces

Sausage – 1 oz

Butter Melted – 2 tsp

Seasoned Salt – Light Sprinkle

Parmesan Cheese – 2 tsp

Tomato Pizza Sauce – 4 oz

Instructions:

Dust the working space with semolina flour Place the dough on the workspace and evenly spread the cheese Add evenly the pepperoni and sausage Fold twice and cut three to four even slits in the top of the dough Brush melted butter over the stromboli and evenly sprinkle the seasoned salt and parmesan cheese Bake at 350 – 400 on a hearth stone accessory if not a dedicated pizza oven. Cut into four pieces and serve with room temperature pizza sauce for dipping.

