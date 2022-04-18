Delicious recipes to make with leftover Easter ham

Chef Jill Aker Ray shares some recipes you can use with your leftovers

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scalloped Potatoes

INGREDIENTS :

4 cups thinly sliced potatoes

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

1 1⁄2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 dash cayenne pepper

Touch of nutmeg

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (I use a mixture of Gruyere and cheddar)

1⁄2 cup grated pecorino or Romano cheese, to sprinkle on top

paprika and thyme

DIRECTIONS

In a small sauce pan, melt butter and blend in flour.

Add milk, stirring with a whisk.

Season with salt, pepper, touch of nutmeg and cayenne.

Cook sauce on low until smooth and boiling, stirring occasionally with a whisk.

Reduce heat and stir in cheese.

Place a half of the sliced potatoes in a lightly greased one quart casserole dish.

Pour half of cheese sauce over potatoes.

Repeat with second layer of potatoes and cheese sauce.

Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top.

Top with some paprika for color.

Bake uncovered for about 1 hour at 350°F.

For a simple main dish (or to use up leftover ham, etc)-

Add a layer of chopped ham and any leftover vegetables like green beans or spring peas in

between the two layers of potatoes and bake as directed.

Ham and Swiss Sliders

¾ cup melted butter

1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ tablespoons poppy seeds

1 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning

24 mini sandwich rolls

1 pound thinly sliced or chopped cooked ham

1 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F . Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

In a bowl, mix together butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, poppy seeds, and dried onion.

Separate the tops from bottoms of the rolls, and place the

bottom pieces into the prepared baking dish. Layer about

half the ham onto the rolls. Arrange the Swiss cheese over

the ham, and top with remaining ham slices in a layer.

Place the tops of the rolls onto the sandwiches.

Bake in the preheated oven until the rolls are lightly

browned and the cheese has melted, about 20 minutes.

Slice into individual rolls through the ham and cheese