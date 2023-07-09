Chef Mitzi serving up delicious southern cuisine

Chef Mitzi shares details on her upcoming Epicurean Influencer Experience

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Mitzi Jackson joined Charlotte Today on Thursday to share some delicious southern food, and talk about an event she has coming up.

According to her website, If you’re a lover of being in front of the camera ,a foodie, and have a love for wine and good music, You probably will want to be in the building for the epicurean influencer experience.

The Epicurean Influencer Experience is on September 16, 2023, where you'll indulge in the ultimate culinary tasting of great wine and tapas curated by Chef MItzi Jackson of Twist by Chef MJ and two surprise guest Chefs paired with a tasting of Sweet Tea Vodka sponsored by Southern Edge Beverage Company . A Twist by Chef MJ and Rock Social Selfie Entertainment Collaboration.

Click here to get your tickets. Only 40 tickets will be sold, so get your tickets while they last.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.