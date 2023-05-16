Delicious Summertime Essentials!

Juices and Pizza sign me up!

With memorial day weekend just around the corner, the unofficial start of summer is near, so here with some summer entertaining essentials is Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss. Gearing up for the summer you don’t want to miss out on some summertime essentials that you can count on.

Wonder Melon Juices

Refreshing with a twist, WONDER MELON™ Juices are a blend of 100% organic, cold pressed juices that are certified fair trade. Wonder Melon Juices are available on Amazon.

Handmade Pizza

Talia di Napoli: Handmade pizza from Naples to your tables. Each Talia di Napoli pizza is handmade by trained pizzaioli in our pizza production facility in the heart of Naples. The pizzaioli use all natural Italian ingredients and traditional pizza-making techniques to give your tastebuds a full Neapolitan experience with every slice!

