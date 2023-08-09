Delicious ways to celebrate National Breakfast Month, sponsored by Limor Media

Mighty Sesame and SPAM are great ways to make breakfast tasty

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

September is National Breakfast Month, so Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some tasty Breakfast Month Essentials to celebrate the most important meal of the day.

Squeeze more protein into your breakfast with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini. There are so many ways to use this product to make breakfast delicious.

SPAM® Maple Flavored combines sweet, natural maple flavoring with the salty goodness of SPAM® Classic, giving fans a delicious addition to their breakfast table and beyond. Add it to your waffles, breakfast burritos or a classic SPAM® and eggs combo for a delicious twist on breakfast, perfect for the fall season.

For more information, visit her website limor.tv and make sure to follow Limor on Instagram @LimorSuss.

Sponsored by Limor Media

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what's trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.