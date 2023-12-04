In 2023 Denim is in!

KLA Boutique shows the many ways to embrace denim in 2023!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Denim is in and there are so many different ways to wear it and style it! Here to show us how versatile it is, are out friends from KLA Boutique.

“Denim is truly in right now and goes with everything from heels, to flats, sneakers; it's so easy to dress up or down” says Angel. Some of the most popular styles include High Rise Cropped jeans that are stretchy. Also the Flair Cut is always so flattering. “They are high waisted and they accentuate the right curves” says Angel.

The Bell Bottom style has been around for decades and never seems to go out of style..

The Wide High Rise jean comes in distressed and has a frayed hem.

The Classic White Denim jean is always in style. One jean they showed, had a slit in the ankle to showcase your shoes.

Plus get ready for The Cargo jean they are back in style. The great thing about denim is it's so versatile.

You can accessorize jeans with jewelry, footwear, and different styles of tops. If the summer months are too hot, don't worry, there is a lighter denim that will accommodate you. Come in and take a look of what KLA Boutique has to offer. You can also visit online at ShopKLA.com.

