How to recapture the joy from your childhood

Designed to Shine children's book is a great way for adults and kids to connect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Award winning children's author Joy Resor has a new book, Designed to Shine! Read Aloud Rhymes To Any Size Heart Volume ll. Resor says when adults share this book with children, they reestablish a relationship with their own inner child. Resor says it's important for us to nurture our inner child.

Resor says kids are getting life lessons out of reading this book. At the same time, adults are getting ah-hah moments, connecting with their children, and having fun.

