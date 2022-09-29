Diaper Duty Myths

#Pootraits Movement Calls for Diaper Reaction Pics, the "perfect face" could make you a winner

Diaper duty doesn’t always go to plan. In fact, more than 50% of parents find changing time to be a source of anxiety and stress, with 9 out of 10 parents claiming they frequently experience a diaper-related disaster at changing time. While apocalyptic diaper blowouts may not occur daily, the root of parental poo trauma stems from a multitude of stink triggers:

56% are fearful they might run out of supplies mid diaper change.

39% are worried they might drop their wiggly baby.

40% have confirmed a bad diaper change has ruined their appetite.

Once the stink finally settles, the emotional aftermath ensues. 27% of parents said it takes at least 15 minutes to look at their child lovingly after handling their havoc. To spotlight the real side of diaper duty – with all its highs and lows – Babyganics invites changing time heroes to post their own diaper reaction shot to social media with hashtag #Pootraits. All Pootraits will be aggregated on the Pootraits gallery where people can vote on their favorite and have a chance to win a year’s supply of diapers plus other Pootraits swag.

