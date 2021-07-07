Get your diet and nutrition back on track

Registered dietitian Erin Falls helps us understand how habits work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The year of the Covid Pandemic hit all of us hard. Many of us lost control of our nutrition and diet. Registered dietitian Erin Falls has these tips for getting back on track.

First, understand how habits work. Before a habit is created, dopamine is released when the reward is experienced for the first time. Therefore, the next time you encounter reward, dopamine is released before taking action, immediately after a cue is recognized. However, if you see a cue and expect a reward, but do not get one immediately...we call this INSTANT GRATIFICATION, dopamine DROPS in disappointment. We have to be patient with ourselves here because it's not just changing a habit. It's giving up an old habit and also implementing a new one. Not as easy as it sounds.

Typically our habits have cues that trigger a given response. If we are aware of these cues, and reframe our mindset to implement a desired response for these cues before they happen, we are more likely to form new habits around these cues.

Falls wants us to include self-compassion in all our efforts especially when it comes to eating. Eating is one of the basic ways we care for ourselves. And disruptions in food and activity routines now have people thinking about how they redefine wellness.