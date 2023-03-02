Digi-Bridge will launch a first-of-its-kind community competition for adults: Bots & Brews!

The event is Sunday, February 26 at Lenny Boy Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit Digi-Bridge is launching a first-of-its-kind community competition for adults and kids called Bots & Brews.

Digi-Bridge is inviting the general public, adults, and children, to participate in a community LEGO® robotics competition on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Lenny Boy Brewing. Lowe’s is the 2023 title sponsor for Bots & Brews.

All proceeds from Bots & Brews will benefit Digi-Bridge’s competition robotics program for the 2023-2024 school year providing free after-school robotics programming for students from Title 1 schools.

In 2022, the competition was hosted at LendingTree and had over 300 attendees. Ticket Prices are $20 for adults, $10 for children 5+, and free for kids under 5.

If you would like to find more information about this event, or any more information about Digi-Bridge, you can visit them online at digi-bridge.org

