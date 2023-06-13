Join the effort to raise awareness and equality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dine out for Kids is coming June 20th! Here with all the details today is Men Tchaas Ari. At Communities In Schools, our mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. We envision a community where every child and family thrives and is positioned for upward economic mobility. “We work to overcome barriers and the very real challenges that students face resulting from systems beyond their control, and focus on the strengths and potential of individual students” says Ari.

CIS fuels the power of each student’s potential by connecting them to caring adults and community resources designed to help them succeed. From basic needs such as clothing and health screenings, to academic support, mentoring, and exposure to cultural and work-life experiences, we do whatever it takes to ensure that students – regardless of the challenges they face – have what they need to build on their strengths, experience success in school, and reach their greatest potential.