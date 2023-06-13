CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dine out for Kids is coming June 20th! Here with all the details today is Men Tchaas Ari. At Communities In Schools, our mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. We envision a community where every child and family thrives and is positioned for upward economic mobility. “We work to overcome barriers and the very real challenges that students face resulting from systems beyond their control, and focus on the strengths and potential of individual students” says Ari.
CIS fuels the power of each student’s potential by connecting them to caring adults and community resources designed to help them succeed. From basic needs such as clothing and health screenings, to academic support, mentoring, and exposure to cultural and work-life experiences, we do whatever it takes to ensure that students – regardless of the challenges they face – have what they need to build on their strengths, experience success in school, and reach their greatest potential.
“We are pleased to announce our Dine Out For Kids event" says Ari. He adds “Join us for our community-wide Dine Out For Kids® event on Tuesday, June 20; we have partnered with local restaurants who have a heart to help and support our efforts.” The event is fun and “easy” – basically “free” (no tickets) – just the cost of your meal when you dine out at one of the participating restaurants on June 20th (restaurants automatically donate a portion of sales to CIS). The event also helps raise awareness around the importance of ensuring educational equity for all students (access to equitable resources and opportunities), and the challenges that many students face in schools with high percentages of low-income students (which are the students and schools that CIS serves). Visit our Volunteer and Social Capital Investor pages to learn how volunteers – individuals, companies, faith and community groups – can support our students. For more information visit CISCharlotte.org