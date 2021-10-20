Reconfigure your dining room space

Change the look and feel of your dinning room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Disappearing Dining Room

Today we are talking about the disappearing dining room. Over the past year and a half we've had to learn how to reconfigure our homes to accommodate our new normal living. Really even before COVID, the formal dining room was one of the most under-utilized spaces in our homes. Here with more and some examples is Lauren Clement interior Designer.

Many clients have use the dining room and turned it into an office, or music room or study hall. It use to be the place where you plopped down everything on the table and left it there. But now clients would like to reconfigure that space and here are some ideas of how to incorporate the dining room into our home and make sure its functional and beautiful.

New Build: This dining area is incorporated into their kitchen/family room/outdoor living space. It's beautiful and functional and you'll see a piece of the island that gets a lot of the everyday use. This client also loves their indoor/outdoor living and spends many meal times out on the patio.

In the Middle: Another great spot where the dining room is really right in the middle of everything and accessible from the kitchen and the family room. Their countertop also plays an important role in their everyday living.

Renovation: During this renovation the homeowner wanted to turn their dining room into a home office and incorporate the dining table into their kitchen/keeping room.