Discover what's happening at Sharon Towers

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

If you speak to anyone at Sharon Towers Senior Living Community in SouthPark, they'll tell you there's a lot to look forward to. The senior living community has seen a transformation on their campus that's now beginning to take shape.

Here's what's going on in Phase 1.

Expanded dining and amenities. Plus the Weisiger Health Center. When the Health Center is complete, residents and families can expect family living and dining spaces, all new therapy gym, including home environment kitchen practice, and a dedicated salon/barbershop with manicure and pedicure stations.