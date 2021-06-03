Discover your pathway to a career in local television

High school and college students can attend free workshops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 took so much from the world, and one of the big impacts the pandemic had was on our students and their schools.

Millions of students across the country missed important opportunities to learn from in-person internships or from job shadow programs.

WCNC Charlotte partnered with the Charlotte Area Association of Black Journalists and the CSB Media Arts Center, Charlotte, to make a difference by helping fill that knowledge gap by introducing juniors and seniors in high school as well as college students to the many career pathways available at their local television stations.

The staff at WCNC Charlotte have put together elaborate presentations to mimic what a student would learn in a day of shadowing someone in a local newsroom or on a sales team or marketing the station.

The week of June 7 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., different departments will outline what their jobs are like, what it took for them to get to where they are, and what students should do to get themselves prepared for a similar career.

Ever been interested in becoming a journalist? Do you know the multiple different paths to get to work in a newsroom? If not you, do you know a student who would be interested in learning about this?

If so, register yourself either by emailing WCNC Charlotte at pathways@wcnc.com or by clicking the "Register here" links below for the session(s) you're interested in. If you know someone who might be interested, forward this link to them. All the remote job shadow presentations are free to attend.

Here is the schedule for the presentations: