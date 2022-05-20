Discover your pathway to a career in local TV

WCNC Charlotte is hosting a series of sessions on working in television

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Discover the many career pathways available at local television stations. Learn from the experts at WCNC Charlotte!

WCNC Charlotte is hosting a series of educational sessions for high school seniors and college students interested in journalism, graphic design, sales, editing, directing and more. This is a great opportunity for students to get a firsthand look virtually, at the many career pathways available at local television stations. These sessions are FREE! There will be presentations and Q&A with the experts covering all of the roles at a local tv station. Each session is one hour. Take a look at the schedule and register for all or just the sessions you are interested in. You can also get more details at wcnc.com/pathways or email pathways@wcnc.com for any questions.

You can also buy tickets for any of the sessions by visiting this Eventbrite link.

