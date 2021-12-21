Disinfecting Your Home During Cold And Flu Season

Key steps to help keep you and your family healthy this Winter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Between cold and flu season and preparing for holiday houseguests, the end of the year can bring a lot of extra cleaning and disinfecting. With just a few tweaks to your usual cleaning routine, you can take a step back and enjoy a moment of Zen in your safely disinfected home before the doorbell rings.

A recent survey of Black millennial women revealed that 78% use disinfectants to make them feel safer during cold and flu season − and half have increased how often they clean high-use areas like doorknobs and handles, toilets, tables, kitchen counters, and cell phones.* While confidence levels were high in feeling knowledgeable about the techniques most effective in killing germs, there a lot of cleaning myths that can cause confusion.