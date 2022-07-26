Hop on board the Disney Wish Cruise

There's something for everyone to enjoy on board this ship

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The newest ship to join the Disney Cruise line is now sailing! There's something for everyone on board, from Star Wars to Frozen to Marvel to Pixar! Plus, there is something for everyone on this cruise. Whether you're a kid or an adult you'll find something to enjoy. This is Disney's first new cruise in a decade so they are very excited to roll it out.

Expedia has a special number for you to call to get help planning your next cruise. Give them a call at 1-800-916-8586. When you call that number you will be connected with an Expedia cruise expert that is closest to where you live. So they are not just cruise experts, they're also experts at getting you where you want to go from where you live.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.