Dispelling Senior Myths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we make resolutions for the New Year, seniors should keep in mind that myths about aging might hinder their ability to make good, purposeful resolutions. What are those myths? Aging expert Anthony Cirillo is here to discuss and answer the myths concerning seniors.
Common myths:
- It’s inevitable that I will get Dementia. Dementia is not a normal part of aging. Although the risk of dementia grows as people get older, it is not inevitable, and many people live into their 90s and beyond without the significant declines in thinking and behavior that characterize dementia. Occasionally forgetting an appointment or losing your keys are typical signs of mild forgetfulness, which is very common in normal aging.
- If a family member has Alzheimer’s disease, I will have it, too. Of course you can apply that to any medical condition right? A person’s chance of having Alzheimer’s disease may be higher if he or she has a family history of dementia because there are some genes that we know increase risk. However, having a parent with Alzheimer’s does not necessarily mean that someone will develop the disease. Environmental and lifestyle factors play a role and you can control them.
- I am too Old to Learn something new. Older adults can’t learn new things. While aging does often come with changes in thinking, many cognitive changes are positive, such as having more knowledge and insight from a lifetime of experiences. Trying and learning new skills may even improve cognitive abilities. For example, one study found that older adults who learned quilting or digital photography had improved memory. Seeking out new social connections with others and engaging in social activities, such as a dance class or book club, can keep your brain active and may also boost your cognitive health.
- Now that I am older, I will have to give up driving. As the U.S. population ages, the number of licensed older adults on the road will continue to increase. One in five drivers are 65 years or older. The question of when it is time to limit or stop driving should not be about age, rather, it should be about one’s ability to drive safely.
- Depression and loneliness are in my future. We know social isolation is of epidemic proportions among older people, but that does not mean that depression and loneliness are normal in older adults. Growing older can have many emotional benefits, such as long-lasting relationships with friends and family and a lifetime of memories to share with loved ones. In fact, studies show that older adults are less likely to experience depression than young adults. So, when should you be concerned? It’s important to remember that older adults with depression may have less obvious symptoms or be less likely to discuss their feelings.
