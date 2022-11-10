Dr. Ted addresses a growing concern on Carolina roads: Distracted Driving

His message for all of us, "don't text and drive!"

We've seen it before, a big accident on the road caused by someone who was on their phone while driving. Here to talk about the dangers of distracted driving is Dr Ted Greve.

Recently it’s been reported that "distracted driving" is the number one leading contributor to accidents on our highway. We always hear about drinking and driving, now, its distracted driving. Distracted driving encompass everything from not paying attention when driving but more specifically when someone is talking or texting on the phone.

Distracted driving accounts is skyrocketing. It now is responsible for right at 25% of all the wrecks in North Carolina. Last year, there were 247,000 accidents on North Carolina highways and 54,000 of those were caused by distracted driving. What is driving these accidents are folks using their cell phones as they speed along through intersections and plowing in the back of unsuspecting cars, often at a high speed. Cell phones and texting is the number one issue driving these accidents. A recent poll conducted in Charlotte found that 90% of drivers have seen other drivers texting and driving. There have been dozens of cases where distracted drivers have accidents at school zones and with school buses. It is not just about wrecks, in 2020, 9,400, nearly 10,000 people, were injured and 120 of our citizens here in North Carolina lost their lives due to someone else being on their cell phone and not paying attention. We all see it every day…drivers on the phone and not paying attention.