"Dixie's Tupperware Party" coming to Booth Playhouse

This show is for anyone who needs a laugh and who needs their spirit lifted

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Dixie Longate from "Dixie's Tupperware Party" is excited to be returning to Charlotte for the FIFTH time! This is now the15th year of the tour! For those who haven't seen "Dixie's Tupperware Party" it's a Tupperware party onstage with games and audience participation and a feel good message that makes you feel a little more empowered to shine.

So many people think, from the title, that it is a show for ladies. It is for anyone who needs a laugh and who needs their spirit lifted. Dixie says food storage solutions ain't just for grandma anymore!

The show will be at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Booth Playhouse starting on April 4th and going until April 8th. The show is at 7:30pm from April 4th through April 6th, at 8pm on April 7th, and there are shows at 2pm and 8pm on April 8th. Tickets vary from $39.50 to $64.50.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.