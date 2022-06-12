DKMS needs your help!

Join the fight against blood disorder

D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.

DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and blood disorders by creating awareness, recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life, raising funds to match donor registration costs, and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies by our own research. We are an international non-profit fighting blood cancer and other blood disorders We turn regular people into life savers. We also support patients from day one of their diagnoses, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organizing bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support, and provide hope. Just registering you can save lives. We have facilitated over 100,000 second chances at life so far.

Patients like Xavier is just one among many patients that we are trying to help. A staggering 15,000 new patients each year are searching for a match, it could be you! Here is how you can register as a donor! Anyone 18-55 in general good health is eligible:

Step 1: Visit dkms.org, click register

Step 2: Review eligibility criteria

Step 3: Fill out some information and request a swab kit

Step 4: Receive a swab kit in the mail, follow instructions to swab cheeks

Step 5: Return your completed swabs, and that’s it!

Registering to be a bone marrow donor is free, but it costs DKMS $45 to process each registration. Any monetary donation helps DKMS add even more lifesaving donors. “There are so many ways to help children like Xavier if you are not a registrant, whether you recruit new potential donors by Virtual Donor Drive, start a fundraiser, or organize a contactless drive” says White. Every person you help register could be someone's lifesaving match and every dollar you raise supports our lifesaving mission.

For more information visit https://www.dkms.org/charlotte-today