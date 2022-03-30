Do a little research when choosing a Doctor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
We should never be cavalier when it comes to our healthcare. Burt Kahn, EVP and Head of Product at Healthgrades is here to talk about the importance of choosing correctly when it comes to your healthcare. "Issues such as chronic disease and surgery must be given the utmost attention" says Kahn. It’s no surprise that Americans like to research before buying, but they typically spend more time researching home improvement purchases than researching medical specialists. When choosing a doctor, it’s important to consider a number of factors like insurance coverage, proximity and patient reviews but two factors are even more critical: reliable information about the doctor’s experience with your condition/procedure and the quality of the hospital where they practice.
Studies as far back as 1979 show a link between a doctor’s surgical volume (how often the specialist − and not just the hospital − performs a surgery or procedure) and patient mortality rates. Finding the right doctors, hospitals and care for you and your family is important. “The information is readily available” says Kahn to make an informed decision. A recent Healthgrades survey revealed that 78% of U.S. adults did not consider hospital quality the last time they chose a specialist. Hospitals are constantly reviewed for health outcomes, and awards from reliable sources highlight strengths and weaknesses by specialty. This is worth reviewing. As an example, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals achieving the Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award, 160,256 lives could potentially have been saved from 2018-2020.
