Do a little research when choosing a Doctor

We should never be cavalier when it comes to our healthcare. Burt Kahn, EVP and Head of Product at Healthgrades is here to talk about the importance of choosing correctly when it comes to your healthcare. "Issues such as chronic disease and surgery must be given the utmost attention" says Kahn. It’s no surprise that Americans like to research before buying, but they typically spend more time researching home improvement purchases than researching medical specialists. When choosing a doctor, it’s important to consider a number of factors like insurance coverage, proximity and patient reviews but two factors are even more critical: reliable information about the doctor’s experience with your condition/procedure and the quality of the hospital where they practice.