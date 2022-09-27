Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th

They will have beer, food, adoptable dogs and more!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch will host Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.

Admission is $5 per person and children one and under and dogs are free. The dog friendly event requests that all dogs are kept on leashes, are well-mannered and fully vaccinated. All proceeds from the Dogtoberfest will benefit the nonprofit animal welfare organization which promotes respect for all animals through education; is committed to agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation; and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue, and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond.

For more information on Dogtoberfest at the ranch visit, RescueRanch.com.

