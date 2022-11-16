Go easy on your single friends this holiday season

Jen Hurvitz from Doing Relationships Right shares the worst dating advice you can give this season

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. You want to enjoy the holidays and maybe go on a date or two...but the advice you've been getting from friends (while well meaning) often falls short. Jennifer Hurvitz, from Doing Relationship Right shares some of the worst advice she has heard!

1. Everything Happens for a Reason” and “It Could be Worse. Hold the Toxic Positivity, Please. This sentiment is unwelcomed. These phrases show lack of empathy and they minimize real deep feelings.

2. Get Back Out There/ Do You Really Want to Die Alone? Ummm…wowza. Not kind, not helpful, using a scare tactic isn’t going to help in any situation.

3. Why Not Get a Free Meal out of the Deal? Ugh. The dumbest ever! Sure, a girl’s got to eat, but I can make my own dinner! And I don’t need to go on a date to eat.

4. You should wait a year at least after a breakup! Not true. There is no “magic” number or rule for how long you should wait to date after a breakup or a divorce. It’s different for everyone; what matters is how you feel and are YOU ready? Also, what is your WHY? And don’t wait too long, remember no one is the “perfect version” of themselves. It’s okay to date while you’re growing and evolving.

5. Just Get Over It/ Stop Feeling Sorry for Yourself! Feel all the feels, take all the time you need- no one (and I mean no one) knows the pain you are suffering while grieving the life you thought you would have.

