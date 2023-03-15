Dollywood is open for it's 38th season

Wes Ramey shares what visitors can expect from the 2023 season

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

According to Dollywood, Dollywood’s 2023 season is shaping up to be one of the busiest years in the park’s history. Two impressive projects—the Big Bear Mountain roller coaster and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort—are both scheduled for completion this year. Dolly Parton announced Big Bear Mountain’s opening occurs in May, while bookings for HeartSong Lodge & Resort start in June with stays beginning in November.

Big Bear Mountain adds to Dollywood’s already impressive portfolio of world-class roller coasters. At $25 million, the ride is the largest single attraction investment ever at Dollywood, while its 3,990 ft. length makes it the longest roller coaster at the park as well. The ride also features on-board audio, a first at Dollywood, along with plenty of thrilling moments, including three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall. Big Bear Mountain features a 39” height requirement and takes guests to a top speed of 48 mph.

The 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort is the newest element of the company’s growing hospitality program. From spacious accommodations to well-planned amenities, guests can enjoy a variety of spaces to recharge and relax. HeartSong Lodge & Resort is the perfect complement to Dollywood’s first-in-class resort property, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. The resort also features the HeartSong Meeting and Event Center which features 26,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space. The resort is accepting inquiries now for group booking beginning in January 2024.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.