Dollywood named number one theme park in the country

Trip Advisor officials compiled reviews from actual park goers, and named Dollywood the number one theme park in the United States and the number eight theme park in the world during the 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. According to the Trip Advisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best website, “The Best of the Best Things to Do Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions on Trip Advisor.”

Make sure to visit the park this summer! Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration opened on June 18 and runs through August 7th. According to Dollywood it provides guests with extended hours and fun family festivities that will leave everyone with a smile on their face.

Still to come this year: thousands of pumpkins will glow to life this Fall as part of the Harvest Festival presented by Humana, and the year will wind to a close with the Smoky Mountain Christmas.

Find out more online at Dollywood.com.

