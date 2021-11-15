Dollywood Smoky Mountain Christmas is back

The holidays are in full swing at the Pigeon Forge park where guests can experience America’s best Christmas tradition, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana beginning Saturday, Nov. 6 and running through Jan. 2, 2022.

The light shines on Smoky Mountain Christmas thanks to the glow of more than five million gleaming holiday lights, award-winning stage productions and the warm family traditions so many guests have enjoyed for more than 30 years. Dollywood is fresh off its 13th consecutive Golden Ticket award for Best Theme Park Christmas event. In fact, it is the only park in the world to earn this prestigious industry honor. For guests, Smoky Mountain Christmas always marks the beginning of the “Dolly-days.”