Dollywood's Splash Country Water Park opens tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Friday Mia's Big Adventure took her to Dollywood, where their Splash Country Water Park opens tomorrow (on Saturday, May 13th).

Dollywood's, Josh Sour was our tour guide, who told us all the specs of the water park, pointing out some of the water fun you can enjoy, spread out over 35 acres.

Sour tells us: "what makes the park so unique is that it is tucked into the hillside, just 5 miles from the Smoky Mountains"

With the new season comes big fun, focused on guest safety and satisfaction, they've added new places to eat, that provide plenty of shade, but still allow you to enjoy the day. The park also has a new location: splash and dash.

The park offers fun for all ages.

At the Dollywood Theme Park, Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster is now open, Dolly Parton herself, was on hand to open the ride. Sure to be a fast favorite: Big Bear Mountain is the largest, single investment and attraction in the park's history, it is 3/4 of a mile long, goes 48 mph, and there are 3 launches, that really make you feel like you are traveling through the woods.

Be sure to tune in Monday, we'll have an interview with Dollywood's Wes Ramey while riding the roller coaster. Find out more at dollywood.com

