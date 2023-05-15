Dollywood's newest and longest ride: Big Bear Mountain

Mia found out more while riding the coaster

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

According to Dollywood, Big Bear Mountain, the largest single attraction investment in Dollywood's history, opened Friday to the general public with much fanfare, a nod to the Great Smoky Mountains, and of course, a visit from Dolly Parton.

The $25 million Big Bear Mountain roller coaster launches park guests from its ride station on an exhilarating search for the elusive “Big Bear,” a mythical bear of epic proportions, which is said to live in the hills near the park’s Wildwood Grove area. At 3,990 linear ft., the ride is ¾-mile long and becomes the longest roller coaster at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park. Dollywood guests are invited to assist Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, in his quest to find Big Bear.

For more information and to find tickets go to Dollywood.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.