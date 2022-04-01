Don't fall off the 2022 resolution health wagon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you are making the resolution to eat better, lose weight, or start an exercise program at the beginning of the year, many of us find that by March we’ve already fallen off the wagon. Here to make sure you are armed with the tools you need to make this your healthiest year yet are the Urban Housecall Doctors, Dr. Karla and Dr. Rob Robinson. The Doctors have several tips to keeping on schedule and avoid another broken resolution they are:
Make sure you get a physical
- Establish a relationship with someone you trust
- Age appropriate screenings, good to have a starting point/baseline
- Beyond physical health, also good for mental health check ins which often fly under the radar
Schedule your exercise
- Pencil it in as a date with yourself every day
- Exercise has been shown to prevent and even reverse chronic disease
- Active movement at least 45 minutes per day can go a long way to maintaining good health
Plan your meals in advance
- Preparation is key to having successful eating habits all year long
- Fast food, processed foods, heat and eat foods (which typically are the biggest offenders to our health) become our only options when we don’t plan ahead
- Nutrition is the building block to better physical, emotional, and behavioral health
Use the buddy system
- Don’t do this alone
- Research shows that if you surround yourself with people with good eating and exercise habits you’ll do the same.
- Good for support, accountability, motivation and, in some cases, healthy competition
Don’t be too hard on yourself
- If you fall off the wagon, get back on.
- Setbacks aren’t failures, they are human.
- Research shows it takes at least 66 days on average for a new behavior to become a habit.
- Don’t give up. It’s never too late to start again