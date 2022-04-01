Don't fall off the 2022 resolution health wagon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you are making the resolution to eat better, lose weight, or start an exercise program at the beginning of the year, many of us find that by March we’ve already fallen off the wagon. Here to make sure you are armed with the tools you need to make this your healthiest year yet are the Urban Housecall Doctors, Dr. Karla and Dr. Rob Robinson. The Doctors have several tips to keeping on schedule and avoid another broken resolution they are: