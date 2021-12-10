Don't get scammed!

Malware, phishing, smishing and ransomware are common nasty scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scammers will use a number of the schemes to infiltrate your devices and steal your identity, money and information. Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau, is here to uncover some of those insidious schemes.

Be Careful Before You Click!

Scam 1

Malware is malicious software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system. Scammers are mean and just want to shut you down. Don’t click on emails and text you don’t know about.

Scam 2

Phishing is one of the most common ways scammers gain access. It’s the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to entice individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers. It’s just like fishing and casting your lure into the lake to see what and who you catch.

Scam 3

Smishing is phishing via text messages instead of email. Don’t click on text that you are not sure where they came from.

Scam 4