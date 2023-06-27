Don’t go at it alone Shane Smith will fight for you – sponsored by Shane Smith Law

You got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answer the question “Does my health insurance covers my expenses if I am hurt in an accident? Yes your health insurance works and protects you no matter how you were injured but there are some things you should know. First, you may have to pay a deductible or your co-pay may be required. Second, the Health insurance company may want to recoup some monies if the accident is deemed someone else’s fault. “Here at Shane Smith Law we know how to handle Health insurances companies as well as Car Insurance companies” says Smith. Let Shane Smith Law do the heavy lifting. We can get you the attention that you need. Here at Shane Smith Law we can assist you in the process of seeking and finding medical care. Let our trained professionals help you navigate the terrain of car accidents and injury. IN PAIN? CALL SHANE! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com