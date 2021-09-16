Don't go without power next time a storm hits

Mister Sparky says to make sure to have the right generator

This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

When the power is out for an extended period of time, a lot of us wish we had a generator, but most people don't know much about them. There are so many generators to

choose from but what is right for your home? Mister Sparky suggest that you used a stand-alone model.

Their technician will see what wattage your homes needs and prescribe the proper stand-alone generator for your home.

The stand-alone generators unlike the portable ones (that have chords and are bought in stores) can service your entire home. It will keep you out of the dark and your family safe.

Also technology has change the way we turn things on and off in our home.

Even turning on lights, raising up garage doors, unlocking door , video surveillance is now made easier.

Mister Sparky has the products and know how to make your home convenient and safe.

Finally, every new home and older home needs surge protection. In fact surge protectors are now mandated for homes.