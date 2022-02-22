Don't leave! Enhance your current job.

4 ways to enhance your current job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nowadays people are leaving jobs left and right but there are some who are making a conscience choice to stick it out and stay with their current jobs even amongst The Great Resignation. For those people who remain in their roles, there are things that can be done to enhance and enrich your job and make you glad you stayed. It can also be a time to learn and grow which will add to job satisfaction. Below are four ways to enrich the job you have.

1) ELIMINATE TIME WASTING ACTIVITIES – Assess your work and see what activity you’re doing that may be no longer needed or look in to automating for ways to save time. Running daily reports that are no longer needed or filing old or obsolete documents that could be discarded – these are just a couple of ways you could save time.

2) JOIN AN EMPLOYEE RESOURCES GROUP – Most companies have an Employee Resources Group (or ERG). Employees join these groups based on shared characteristics or life experiences to provide support, enhance career development, and for personal development in the work environment. These groups are usually for everyone in the company but specified for Women, Veterans, LBGTQ, Ethnicities, etc.

3) VOLUNTEER WITH CO-WORKERS – Companies are usually partnered with non-profit and charitable organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross, or Food Pantries. Find out local volunteer efforts and team up with co-workers and volunteer together. That allows you to get out of the work day routine and give back to the community, which is usually very enriching.

4) FIND A PASSION PROJECT – We all have interests outside of our daily job, find ways to incorporate things you are passionate about in to your workday. If you love planning, raise your hand to plan the next Teambuilding Event or if you love public speaking, ask to become the Moderator for the next Summit or State Conference.