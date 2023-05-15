Don’t lose your Medicaid!

Nearly 3 million people in North Carolina are enrolled in Medicaid as of March 2023 – an increase of 35% since March 2020. With federal requirements changing people are in danger of losing their Medicaid coverage. Here with more is Corrina Miller, VP of Strategic Partnership with United Healthcare Community Plan NC. Increases in enrollment were largely driven by the unprecedented pandemic-related job losses and measures taken to keep people enrolled during the health emergency. The Public Health Emergency, or PHE, allowed more people in North Carolina to enroll, and stay enrolled, in Medicaid than ever before. Now that federal requirements are changing, it may be time to renew your Medicaid coverage, so you don’t risk losing it. With the end of the federal mandate requiring states provide continuous coverage to Medicaid enrollees during the PHE, those currently enrolled in Medicaid in North Carolina are at risk of losing their coverage. ‘Healthcare is so important for preventive care and other medical services” says Miller. If you are renewing your updated information is needed to make sure you are eligible for Medicaid. Make sure you go online and visit Epass.nc.gov to get the proper information to prevent from losing coverage. You can also check with local DSS if you have any more questions.