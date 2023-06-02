Don’t miss - A tribute to the Beatles!

Get tickets to the Charlotte Symphony - Movie tributes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking all about the exciting events coming up for the Charlotte Symphony! Here with more we have Christopher James Lees who in his own right has conducted the first two original Stars Wars films. “We are one of the premier music organizations in the Southeastern United States and the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) connects with more than 100,000 music lovers each year through its lively season of concerts, broadcasts, community events, and robust educational programs. The CSO is committed to its mission of uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional music experiences” says Lees.



The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce we will be presenting A Tribute to The Beatles. "Some of your favorite songs will be on display in our classic movie series" says Lees.

Here are the details for a classic event you do not want to miss.



CLASSICAL MYSTERY TOUR: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

Feb. 17 & 18 | 7:30 pm | Knight Theater

All you need is love! Hailed as "the world's best Beatles' show with symphony orchestra" (Broadway World), this concert honors the musical legacy of The Beatles with authentic reproductions of their most famous hits as you've never heard them before: live with your CSO! Experience full-length films on a larger-than-life screen, as the scores are played live in sync with the films.

"But that’s not all! We have a series of must see events that are on tap" says Lees. Here is a list of upcoming events:

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI IN CONCERT

March 17 & 18, 2023 | 7:30 pm | Belk Theater

The original Star Wars trilogy comes to a dramatic conclusion at Belk Theater this season with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The Empire and the Rebel Alliance prepare for a final confrontation. See it on the big screen with John Williams's legendary score performed live!

THE PRINCESS BRIDE IN CONCERT

May 5 & 6, 2023 | 7:30 pm | Belk Theater

Fencing, fighting, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles... The Princess Bride has something for everyone! Mark Knopfler's unforgettable score has been specially arranged for a symphony orchestra.

Missing this concert experience would be "inconceivable!"

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK IN CONCERT

June 16 & 17, 2023 | 7:30 pm | Belk Theater

The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes is back and better than ever before! Relive the magic of the original great adventure on the silver screen with John Williams's epic score performed live by a full symphony orchestra!